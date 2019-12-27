Police investigating robbery at Family Dollar in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo — The Pueblo Police Department need help in identifying a woman they say was involved in a recent armed robbery.

Two people are accused of robbing a Family Dollar store on Troy Avenue, last Thursday.

Police say the man seen in the video has been identified and arrested, but they are still looking for the woman involved.

The two stole several items from the store before being confronted by an employee. According to officers, a gun was pulled out during the confrontation, but no shots were fired.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the female in this video or has information related to this incident, you are encouraged to contact Detective Medina at (719) 320-6006.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.