Police investigating robbery at a TCF Bank

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are searching for a suspect about a robbery in Colorado Springs, Saturday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. at TCF Bank located, on North Academy Boulevard. The suspect ran into the bank with a handgun and jumped the teller stand, according to police.

The suspect fled on foot towards the Morning Sun apartments with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect had his face covered and his race is unknown.

Detectives from the Robbery Unit have taken over the investigation.