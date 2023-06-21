(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) is investigating loud sounds that have been reported by neighbors in the area, and is asking the community to continue to report them.

WPPD said on Facebook that the department has received numerous calls about “loud booms and/or rapid fire gunshots” near the City throughout the night and into the early morning hours. Based on the information provided to law enforcement, the sounds originate from Rampart or near the El Paso County limits.

WPPD said all jurisdictions involved have responded to noise calls and were not able to determine a source.

WPPD asks the community to continue to report the sounds if you hear them, so law enforcement can continue to coordinate a response to determine the cause.