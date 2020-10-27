Police investigating fire in vacant building in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police and fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in a vacant building in southern Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning.

Police said around 1:40 a.m., a call came in about a fire in a commercial building on Harrison Road, which is off Lake Avenue just west of Interstate 25. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire in the vacant building. The building was unoccupied at the time, according to police.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).