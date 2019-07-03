Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in northeastern Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Tutt Boulevard just south of the intersection with Alderney Way. Police said a motorcyclist was headed southbound when he lost control on a curve. The motorcycle hit a curb, ejecting the driver.

Police said the driver died on the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Police are still working to determine if speed or impairment was a factor in the crash.