Police investigating cause of Bear Creek Fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for information about what may have started the Bear Creek Fire that burned 26 acres in western Colorado Springs last week.

About 235 homes were evacuated during the fire Thursday afternoon. The evacuations were lifted Thursday night, and the fire was 100% contained by Friday evening. No property was lost in the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Regional Explosives/Arson Unit has assumed responsibility for the fire investigation. They are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Thursday in Bear Creek Park, near Electra Drive.

Anyone who was in the area that day and may have seen anything suspicious is asked to call police dispatch at 719-444-7000.