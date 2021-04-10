Police investigating car engulfed in flames south of downtown Pueblo Saturday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. — At 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Pueblo police were called to a car that went off a steep embankment which was also engulfed in flames south of downtown Pueblo.

Pueblo Fire Department also responded and extinguished the fire. Fortunately, no one was in the car.

in the car. When it was pulled out by a tow truck, Ofc. Baca determined that the car was a Cadillac sedan with no plates. It was so badly damaged by the fire that he couldn’t tell much more. If you know anything about this incident, please call the PPD at 553-2502, re: 21-6748. pic.twitter.com/WnNUPmGO5L — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) April 10, 2021

When the car was pulled out by a tow truck, the damaged was so bad that officers could not make out much more than the fact that it was a Cadillac sedan with no plates.

If you know anything about this incident, please calle Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.