Police investigating car engulfed in flames south of downtown Pueblo Saturday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. — At 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Pueblo police were called to a car that went off a steep embankment which was also engulfed in flames south of downtown Pueblo.

Pueblo Fire Department also responded and extinguished the fire. Fortunately, no one was in the car.

When the car was pulled out by a tow truck, the damaged was so bad that officers could not make out much more than the fact that it was a Cadillac sedan with no plates.

If you know anything about this incident, please calle Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

