Police investigating after a woman was carjacked early Saturday morning

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating a carjacking in eastern Colorado Springs that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 3:16 a.m., they responded to the area of Potter Drive off North Academy Boulevard regarding a carjacking.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, who said: “she was just getting home from work when she was approached by an unknown black male.” Once the victim exited her vehicle, police say the suspect then demanded her car keys and eventually took them by force.

The vehicle was last seen leaving heading westbound.

When more Information is released this article will be updated.