COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, August 21 just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the scene of a rollover car crash in southeast Colorado Springs.

The crash happened at the intersection of Payne Circle East and Astrozon Boulevard, which is between South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Police said a car traveling north on Bellamy Street collided with another car traveling on Astrozon Boulevard, when it entered the intersection.

When police arrived, they found one of the occupants in the northbound vehicle dead on scene. Two others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The driver of the other car, was not transported.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours after the crash, but have since reopened to the public. CSPD’s Major Crash Team continues to investigate the crash.