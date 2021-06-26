Police investigate deadly early morning shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating Saturday after a deadly early morning shooting in the city.

CSPD said around 6 a.m. they responded to the area of Aeroplaza Drive for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located one deceased adult woman.

Based on the early investigation, detectives from CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section responded and assumed responsibility for this investigation.

While the Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, this death is being investigated as a homicide and continues to be an active investigation.

– CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section responded and assumed responsibility for this investigation.

-While the Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, this death is being investigated as a homicide. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 26, 2021

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.Summary