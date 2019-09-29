Police in Cañon City investigate death after man shot overnight

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Cañon City Police responded to a report of a gunshot and found a man dead, Saturday night.

Around 9:24 P.M. officers responded to the 600 block of Spruce Court for a gunshot being heard, police say once on scene they found a white man dead in front of a residence in the area.

According to a witness, a black or dark-colored sedan with Louisiana license plates was seen in the area prior to the shot being heard.

It’s not known whether the vehicle is involved, but CCPD is asking that if anyone sees a car matching that description to please call 911 immediately.

Police say, do not make any contact with the vehicle or anyone in it.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time. There are no suspects in custody, and the investigation ongoing.

There is no threat to the community.