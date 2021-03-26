Police identify woman run over, killed by own car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have released the name of the woman who was run over and killed by her own car in a western Colorado Springs parking lot last week.

Police said the accident happened around noon March 17 in a parking lot in the area of West Colorado Avenue and 31st Street. The victim, 80-year-old Margaret Stanfill of Manitou Springs, had just parked her Jeep SUV in front of a business, according to police. As she was getting out of the car, it began to roll backward. Stanfill was run over as the Jeep rolled down the small incline, according to police.

Stanfill was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Stanfill’s death is the fifth traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were three.