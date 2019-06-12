Police identify suspect in May homicide in eastern Colorado Springs

Police are on the lookout for a man who they say fatally shot another man in eastern Colorado Springs last month.

James Quilter, 46, was killed in the shooting, which happened May 29 outside of an apartment complex in the area of Murray Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue.

Police have identified the suspect as Christopher Freeman Jr., 31, of Colorado Springs. Freeman is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder.

Police said Freeman should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).