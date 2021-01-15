Police identify passenger killed in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have identified the woman killed in a crash in northern Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Oro Blanco Drive. Police said a Nissan sedan was turning left from Austin Bluffs onto southbound Oro Blanco when it was hit by a Yamaha motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Austin Bluffs.

The front seat passenger in the Nissan, 62-year-old Marion Scott, was killed in the crash, according to police.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the other three people in the Nissan were not injured.

Police are still working to determine if impairment or excessive speed were factors in the crash. No charges have been filed.

Scott’s death is the first traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were two traffic-related deaths.