Police identify motorcyclist killed in northeastern Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in northeastern Colorado Springs last week.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Tutt Boulevard just south of the intersection with Alderney Way. Police said Matthew Headley, 28, of Colorado Springs was headed southbound when he went off the road and was ejected.

Headley died on the scene. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

Police said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

Headley is the fourth motorcyclist to be killed in a crash in Colorado Springs this year.