COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after they found parts of a bomb near a blown-up chemical toilet in northern Colorado Springs Sunday night.

Police said around 9:30 p.m., residents reported a loud explosion in the area of Dublin Boulevard just west of Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a blown-up chemical toilet behind a business.

Police said they found parts of a bomb nearby. No other bombs were found in the area.

No suspects have been arrested.