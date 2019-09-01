Police find a stolen car, personal bank checks and mail, suspect in custody

FOUNTAIN, Colo — At around 11 P.M. Friday, officers went to Sunrise Road and Bar B Road, in the Little Ranches subdivision, on reports of a one-car vehicle accident. The occupants were leaving the scene after becoming stuck in the ditch.

Police say officers contacted the two males fleeing on Bar B Road and discovered that the car had been stolen from Colorado Springs.

The vehicle’s driver was found to have multiple people’s personal bank checks and mail.

The driver is 20-year-old Jacob Reichert and was taken into custody for Motor Vehicle Theft, Identity Theft and Criminal Possession of Financial Devices.

The passenger was released.

Officers are currently working on contacting potential victims at this time.

Anyone with information, or is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 719-390-5555.