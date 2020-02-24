Police: Driver fails to stop for school bus, hits child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 13-year-old child is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a driver who failed to stop for a school bus Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on North Chestnut Street near the Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning. The driver failed to stop for a school bus picking up children, and hit a 13-year-old who was crossing the road, according to police.

The child sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and charges will likely be filed against the driver.