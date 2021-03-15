Police: Driver arrested after hitting pedestrian in Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver is facing DUI charges after hitting and seriously injuring a person sitting on a sidewalk in Colorado Springs Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a business on South Nevada Avenue near the intersection with Cheyenne Road. A driver went onto the sidewalk at the front of a business and hit a person who was sitting there, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The driver was arrested on DUI and vehicular assault charges.