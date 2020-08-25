Police: Death of man found along Greenway Trail was not result of crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The death of a man who was found along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail earlier this week was not the result of a crime, according to Colorado Springs police.

The man was found dead along the trail about a quarter mile south of West Polk Street on Sunday.

Police initially said the man’s death was suspicious, but the coroner’s office determined “the circumstance surrounding the death was not criminal in nature,” according to police.

Police said the man’s name will not be released.

Police said their investigation into the death is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call them at 719-444-7000, or call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).