Police accountability bill passes Colorado Senate, moves to House

With the state Capitol in the background, demonstrators walk through Civic Center Park during a march calling for more oversight of the police Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (The Gazette) — A police accountability bill introduced amid protests over the death of George Floyd has passed the Colorado state Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Senators from both parties spoke at length on Tuesday about the compromises that went into the bill before backing it in a 32-1 vote. They also expressed their pain on the day Floyd was being buried in Houston as well as their support for police.

The bill would end the qualified immunity defense that generally protects government workers from being sued and ban the use of chokeholds. It would also require local and state patrol officers to have body cameras by July 2023.