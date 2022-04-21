COLORADO SPRINGS — The 8th annual Colorado Springs Polar Plunge is Saturday, April 23rd at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.
The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event benefitting Special Olympics Colorado. The event is open to the public, but attendees must register to participate. On-street metered parking is available, plus all three city garages are available for $1 per hour. Handicapped parking is located on Platte Avenue between Tejon Street and Cascade Avenue.
Festivities begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, but there will be temporary road closures beginning Friday.
Road closures in effect Friday, April 22 at 3 p.m. to Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m.
- Vermijo Avenue between Sierra Madre and Sahwatch streets
- Sierra Madre Street between Costilla and Cucharras streets
For more information, visit the event’s website at specialolympicsco.org