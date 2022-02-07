Poet Patrice Diechelle comes to Oskar Blues Feb. 25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Patrice Diechelle, local author and poet, is continuing her book tour in Colorado Springs with a live performance at Oskar Blues in downtown Colorado Springs.

Diechelle is also a founder and managing director of PD Productions, LLC, a black and woman-owned Colorado Springs-based production company that works on content creation, performance, art and beyond.

“These poetry collections are experiences in love, grief, joys and everything in between. The power of the word can heal and is why I have always come back to writing and my talents as a performance poet and writer because it has the power to bring us together,” said Diechelle.

