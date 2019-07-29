Playing for a purpose: Man plays piano for 24 hours for Waldo Canyon firefighters

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Papi Sorrels is giving back to Waldo Canyon firefighters by doing what he knows best: playing the piano.

But there’s a catch: Sorrels did it for 24 hours straight.

He was even able to forego using the bathroom the whole time.

“I’ve been here the whole night,” Sorrels said. “Just pushing through to make it happen for the firefighters.”

Sorrels has a personal connection that this community can get behind.

“Basically a friend of mine got injured in Waldo Canyon Fire,” said Sorrels. “To help them get more of what they need so they can protect us.”

Sorrels raised about $11,000, surpassing his goal of $10,000.