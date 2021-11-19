Platte Avenue Bridge over Sand Creek traffic to be diverted Nov. 22

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— All westbound traffic on Platte Avenue will be diverted onto Galley Road between Wooten Road and the Powers Boulevard interchange from 8:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Detours will be in place overnight for westbound traffic. All work is weather and resource dependent.

Westbound traffic on Platte Avenue will be detoured onto the northbound exit ramp at the Powers Interchange, then north to Galley Road and west to Wooten Road

Southbound traffic on Powers desiring to head westbound on Platte Avenue will detour and exit at Galley Road then west to Wooten Road

This signals the move to phase 3 of the bridge replacement project. Vehicular and bicycle traffic will be shifted to the newly constructed mid-section of the Platte Avenue over Sand Creek bridge.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, a portion of Space Center Drive will be closed at Platte Avenue. The right turn access from Space Center Drive on to westbound Platte Avenue will be closed through Spring of 2022. The right turn access from westbound Platte Avenue on to Space Center Drive will continue to remain open.

All business access will remain open throughout construction, with full project completion expected in May 2022.

This project is replacing the two existing Platte Avenue bridges over Sand Creek with one bridge structure as well as will add sidewalks along the north and south sides of Platte Avenue over the creek. Construction will also accommodate the future Sand Creek Regional Trail under the bridge.

Both bridges, built in 1956, have sustained damage from flood damage in 2008.

For more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/PSCBridge. To receive project progress e-newsletters, email PlatteSandCreekBridges@gmail.com and request to be added to the notification list.