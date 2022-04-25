COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) wants the public to get involved with planned improvements to I-25 merge lanes between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road.

Increased traffic from community growth and business development has created the need for CDOT to initiate the design of auxiliary/continuous merge lanes on I-25 between the Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road exits in Colorado Springs.

The community is invited to participate in a public information virtual open house to learn more. You can visit the project’s website here to participate, or submit comments by email to i25FillmoreGOG@gmail.com. Spanish language materials are also available on the website.

Construction on this project is anticipated to start as early as fall of 2022.