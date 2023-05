(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is investigating reports of a plane crash in Divide.

TCSO posted on Facebook just after 1 p.m. on Monday, May 29, and said the sheriff’s office was investigating reports of a plane crash. TCSO asked the public to avoid the area of Grandview Estates in Divide as crews responded.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.