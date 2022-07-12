COLORADO SPRINGS — Manitou Incline enthusiasts should be aware of upcoming closures to the popular hiking trail.

Due to the Barr Trail Mountain Race, the Incline will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

It will close again in the fall for the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 17 and all day on Sunday, September 18.

For more information and hours of operation – plus details on where to make a free reservation for the hike, visit this website.