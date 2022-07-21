COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Pikes Peak PrideFest will take place in Colorado Springs on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The following road closures will be put into place starting on Friday, July 22:

1 p.m. Friday – 9:30 p.m. Sunday

Vermijo Avenue between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street

9 a.m. – noon Sunday

Tejon Street and all side streets between Dale and Costilla Streets

The parade and festival are free and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to park in public parking garages. Rates and times for the garages can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/Parking.

Accessible parking will be available along Cimino Drive and can be accessed at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Cimino Drive.

For more information regarding the event, visit Pikes Peak Pride | LGBTQ | Colorado Springs.