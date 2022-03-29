COLORADO SPRINGS — Although many residents are excited to have a Krispy Kreme back in town, many people are urging their neighbors to remember some of our pre-existing donut businesses.

Below is a list of some of Colorado Springs’ most beloved donut shops:

Whether you want gourmet, traditional, frosted, or filled donuts, Amy’s has it all! Open seven days a week, customers are encouraged to stop by or pre-order their next sweet treat.

Described as “really, really, really freaking good donuts,” Hurts offers over 70 types of oversized specialty donuts with toppings and frostings galore.

OK, so no donuts. But when you can pick from cakes, pies, cookies, petite fours and other desserts, does it matter? Stop by this beloved Dutch Bakery and you won’t care that the majority of desserts don’t have holes in the middle.

Looking for something not too fancy? Lily Donuts & Drinks features classic, old fashioned cake donuts. Choose among glazed, sour cream, chocolate and more. Sometimes, simple is best.

One donut, multiple people. Arnold’s offers donuts as big as cakes! Choose your next giant goody and share it, too!

A staple of southern Colorado, The Donut Mill offers 10-12 inch cinnamon rolls, fritters, and scones. Trust us, you won’t believe it till you see it!

Know of another place that needs to be on this list? Fill out the form below!