Pima Medical Institute offering free services for rescue animals

COLORADO SPRINGS — In honor of National Vet Tech week, Pima Medical Institute is offering spay and neutering for rescue animals for free.

Veterinarian Technician students and faculty schedule physical exams, X-rays, vaccines, dentistry as well as other diagnostics such as blood all free of charge.

The school partners with area rescues to allow students to gain hands-on experience while giving back at the same time.

“We are very hands on so the students get a lot of touch time with the animals, we also partner with local rescues to provide them free services, it allows our students to accomplish their skills while giving back to the community,” Veterinarian Program Director Karina Torres-Cortes said.

“It opens up tons of doors or people like army spouses or people like me who don’t want to spending a whole bunch of money,” Vet Tech Assistant Student Kristopher Conway said.

The campus has helped more than 230 rescue animals in the last 12 months, the vet tech program is a two year commitment.