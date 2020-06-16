Pilot killed in North Sea crash was recent USAFA graduate

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A pilot who was killed when the fighter jet he was flying crashed into the North Sea on Monday has been identified as a recent Air Force Academy graduate.

1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen, 27, died in a training accident Monday morning.

Allen was piloting an F-15C Eagle on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed into the North Sea. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Air Force Academy tweeted Tuesday that Allen was a recent graduate. Stars and Stripes reports he graduated in 2017.

One our recent graduates, 1st Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen, was killed when his aircraft crashed during a training mission. Please join us in grieving this great loss to our Air Force and graduate community. A toast. https://t.co/lOZNAjg5xg pic.twitter.com/AYTP9TRfHk — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) June 16, 2020

Allen, who was from northern Utah, had been based with the 48th Fighter Wing since February of this year. He was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron,” said Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander. “The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.’’

Allen is survived by his wife, Hannah, and his parents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.