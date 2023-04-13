(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way’s Public Policy Council will host a debate between the two candidates in the mayoral runoff election that will take place in May.

Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams will debate on Monday, April 24 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Ent Center for the Arts’ Shockley-Zalabak Theater, 5225 North Nevada Avenue. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. – attendees are encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.

The debate is free and open to the public. Topics include affordable housing, public safety and jobs in Colorado Springs. Questions will come from the moderator, in partnership with the UCCS Center for the Study of Government and the Individual.

“United Way has a long history of involvement in public policy,” said Cindy Aubrey, Pikes Peak United Way President and CEO. “We believe in the power of respectful discourse and the opportunity to give residents a chance to hear directly from candidates.”