Pikes Peak summit closure extended to June 15

The former overlook area on the Pikes Peak Summit. The plaque honoring Katharine Lee Bates’ poem “America the Beautiful” will be moved to the summit’s new eastern overlook. / Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak summit will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until June 15 due to weather delays impacting construction of the new summit house, the city said Tuesday.

The summit of the 14,115-foot mountain has been closed since March so crews can put the finishing touches on the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex. The summit was originally scheduled to reopen May 23, but the city is pushing that date back to June 15.

The closure applies to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Hikers are not able to access the summit and must be prepared to hike back down either the Crags Trail or Barr Trail. Signage indicating the temporary summit closure is present on both trails.

Pikes Peak Highway visitors can park at Devils Playground (13,500 feet) and hike various trails.

The city said the new summit complex will open to visitors sometime in June. An exact date has not yet been announced.

The new Pikes Peak Summit Complex visitor center in December 2020. / Photo by Ling Li via City of Colorado Springs

The city said the new building will open in phases, so early visitors can expect to see construction work taking place and finishing touches being made to the interpretive exhibits when the building opens. Exterior site work is expected to last through September.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new building will be held June 30, though it may open to the public before then.