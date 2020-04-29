Pikes Peak reopens with changes on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS – Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain will resume accepting cash and credit cards beginning Friday, May 1.

To minimize interaction between visitors and staff, a 20% discount will be available to guests who purchase tickets online in May. Visit www.pikespeakcolorado.com and use the code “May20” to receive the discount. We ask for your patience as these new procedures may slow interactions. Gateway hours are 9 a.m.– 3 p.m.

The Summit House, Glen Cove and all picnic areas are closed through June 1. Restrooms are available at the Gateway, Crystal Reservoir and Glen Cove. No services, including restrooms, will be available on the summit. Due to utility work, there will be no access to the summit on May 1. Guests are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks in populated areas such as parking lots and restrooms. If guests do not feel well, they’re asked to visit another time.

Guests should call 719-385-7325 for the latest road conditions and as always, access is weather permitting and no refunds are available.

The North Slope Recreation Area opens for fishing Friday. South Catamount Reservoir and Crystal Reservoir are open, but North Catamount Reservoir is closed due to icy conditions. South Catamount Reservoir requires a free online parking reservation. Crystal Reservoir levels are low due to a Colorado Springs Utilities project that has been postponed until 2021. The reservoir will be filled this year, but will not be restocked until the project is complete.

Visit www.pikespeakcolorado.com to purchase a one-day pass and view regulations.