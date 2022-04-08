COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow is 168 days away, after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19.

This year, the airshow announced it will take to the sky under a new partnership. Colorado Springs Sports Corporation is joining the organizing efforts to help raise the event to new heights.

Bill Klaers, the President and CEO of the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow, is excited about the partnership and what the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation can provide for organizers and spectators alike.

“The museum basically wants to run the air show, we want to perform and take the airplanes out to the best of our ability,” said Klaers. “As it’s grown over the years, it’s gotten harder and harder to run all the other parts that go along with the airshow. So the sponsorship with Sports Corp, we’re just extremely excited about because they bring a lot to the table.”











The airshow will be held at the Colorado Springs Airport September 24th & 25th. Proceeds from the air show benefit the Ft. Carson 4th Infantry Division Museum, the Peterson Air And Space Museum, and the National Museum Of WWII Aviation.

For event programming and ticket information, visit the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow’s website.