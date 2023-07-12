(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo brings in thousands of fans to cheer on big-name riders as they compete in the National Finals Rodeo Open.

This event features 200 participants, with riders from all across the country. Big names come into the city as this is their chance to compete for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas.

One cowboy in the arena on Tuesday evening. Courtesy: Dez Rowe.

Scott Stuart, Board of Directors for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, shared how the event brings people from all over the country as a must-see rodeo.

“Now with the national finals event, it’s really a draw [for] people all over the country and maybe all over the world,” Stuart said. “We’ve got international competitors here, so I’m sure they bring in family and friends as well.”

As the City of Colorado Springs welcomes big riding stars, the economy also booms with this influx of visitors.

“With 200 contestants and then about another 100 people here and production from the Cowboy channel, those contestants are coming from all over the country,” Pikes Peak or Bust Board Member, Ron Fitch, said. “They’re bringing family and friends. They’re taking up about 5,000 or so hotel nights, you know, throughout the course of the week. They’re going to spend about 1,500 dollars while they’re here, each.”

The winners of the event can receive a little more than $30,000 dollars and receive a golden ticket for Vegas, which is a big draw for people to come to the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

“But part of the reason people come is because you get those big names that are coming, they were contestants here last year that went on to win their events in Vegas, you know, in December,” Fitch said. “So people come here to see those big names and the specialty act and everything else that this family-friendly atmosphere and rodeo provide for our community.”

On Tuesday evening, the arena was filled with people enjoying in this old Western tradition and cheering on the cowboys and cowgirls.

Norris Penrose Event Center was filled with fans and riders on Tuesday evening. Courtesy: Maggy Wolanske.

“It’s a spectacular value for families to come and have a full night’s entertainment,” Stuart said. “And if you look at the economics for the the city, this last year, it’s estimated about ten and a half million dollars were brought into the city because of the rodeo. Well, of course, we hope to grow that.”

The Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation shared how the rodeo benefits the agricultural community in the Pikes Peak Region.

“According to the Colorado Farm Bureau, agriculture is actually our second largest industry within Colorado,” said Theresea Metcalf, Vice President of Economic Development. “And again, just an incredible way for us to celebrate that heritage and to bring those people in that industry together.”

Outside of the rodeo, there are multiple vendors from all across the country selling their different Western treasures. The rodeo helps them sell their products and get their brand recognized in the rodeo world.

Cowboy hat and belt buckle for sale from one of the vendors outside of the arena. Courtesy: Dez Rowe.

“Well, that’s been a real fun part of the rodeo,” Stuart said. “We’ve expanded the rodeo, we’ve expanded our crowds. That, of course, expands their opportunity to come and sell their wares.”

The rodeo also exposes young talent to the beauty of Southern Colorado and maybe even consider it as a new home.

“Zillow actually just ranked us as one of the most desirable places for college students to stay after graduation,” Metcalf said. “Again, this is just another example of how we can bring in that young talent, those young professionals, and help them explore our community and that’s really a driver for decision-making on coming back and making this home perfect.”

The rodeo will be going on until July 15 and you can still purchase tickets online before it sells out.