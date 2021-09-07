Pikes Peak Library District to host Latina Voices program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The “Latina Voices” program will be celebrating its tenth anniversary starting at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Pikes Peak Library 21c.



The program is sponsored by Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District and will highlight the successes of southern Colorado Latinas. The doors open at 9:30 a.m., and refreshments will be served. There also will be a sale of books by Hispanic authors and a video with highlights from the past 10 years. The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s presenters include the following:

Adriana Jones Rincon – She is a Missouri-born woman who plays several different instruments. She played the viola in Missouri State University’s Symphony and received her degree in Music Education while attending the university. Rincon has also studied hoop and belly dance, which she now performs and teaches. In 2006, Rincon began playing piano and guitar as well as singing and dancing in a Latin-Gypsy-Cabaret band. Since arriving in Colorado in 2010, she has not only performed at the local level but also became the general manager of the Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts in 2017. Rincon said that she “strives to continue being a driving force and positive influence for other upcoming Latinas in the region.”

Juliana Aragón Fatula – Her ancestors, indigenous to Aztlan, migrated from New Mexico to southern Colorado. She is the author of The Road I Ride Bleeds, Crazy Chicana in Catholic City, and Red Canyon Falling on Churches, the winner of the High Plains Book Award in 2016. Fatula was a Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities ambassador and Director of Creative Writing for las mujeres unidas de CSU Pueblo. She has conducted writing workshops in various K-12 schools, and she performed in the 1990s with su teatro Chicano Cultural Arts Center. After Operation Desert Storm, she toured in the Persian Gulf for the Department of Defense with the Latin Locomotions.

AliciaRose Martinez – She serves as the Summer Programs & College Access Specialist at Colorado College where she develops programming for high school students in the Pre-College and Stroud Scholars programming. Since 2017, Martinez has served as a board member for Adelante Mujer, a nonprofit dedicated to the inclusion of Latinx students in pursuit of higher education. She is also the co-director of the Mariachi Tigre Music Ensemble at Colorado College. Martinez has earned a B.A . in Romance Languages from Colorado College, where she also earned a Masters in Teaching.

For more information, click here or call (719) 531-6333, ext. 1461.