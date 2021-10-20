Pikes Peak Library District announces digital checkout milestone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Pikes Peak Library District announced on Tuesday, Oct. 19, that it reached a record-breaking two million digital book checkouts in October 2021. PPLD is just one of 54 public library systems worldwide that has surpassed one million checkouts at this point in the year.

Readers through PPLD are granted 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive and its award-winning Libby reading app. 2020 ended with 2,430,575 digital checkouts.

The highest-circulating digital title borrowed by PPLD readers in 2021 has been The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, checked out as an eBook or audiobook over 2,600 times.

The top-circulating genres include fiction with over one million circulations, nonfiction with over 450,000 circulations, and literature with over 450,000 circulations.

The top 5 eBook titles borrowed through PPLD in 2021:

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah A Time for Mercy by John Grisham Nomadland by Jessica Bruder Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

The top 5 eAudiobook titles borrowed through PPLD in 2021:

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens The Duke and I by July Quinn The Guest List by Lucy Foley Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

Those living in El Paso County who are looking to access digital books from PPLD’s OverDrive-powered digital collection need only a valid library card. Readers can use any major device, including Apple(R), Android™, Chromebook™ and Kindle(R) (US only). Visit ppld.org/eLibrary or download the Libby app to get started and borrow eBooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.