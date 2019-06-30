Pikes Peak International Hill Climb competitor Carlin Dunne has died

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — According to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Board of Directors, motorcycle driver Carlin Dunne has died after a crash during the race.

Dunne was the 2018 Motorcycle Champion in the Heavyweight Division.

This was the 97th year both cars and motorcycles raced to the top of the peak.

Dunne, 36, was a favorite in the race and completed the final turn on his 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype, but did not cross the finish line. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the crash.

PPIHC and Ducati North America released a joint statement about the death.

The statement read in part, “The collective hearts of the Colorado Springs community and the Board of Directors of The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, along with Ducati North America, share the grief and pain of Carlin Dunne’s family, friends and fans over his untimely death. Throughout the 97 years that this unique race has been conducted on America’s Mountain, we have experienced the ultimate joy in victory, the disappointment of failure and now, the unexpected heartbreak of the loss of a competitor, whose love of the race brought him to Pikes Peak.”

“There are no words to describe our shock and sadness. Carlin was part of our family and one of the most genuine and kind men we have ever known. His spirit for this event and love of motorcycling will be remembered forever as his passing leaves a hole in our hearts,” said Jason Chinnock, CEO Ducati North America.

