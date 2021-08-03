Pikes Peak Highway to be impacted by August events

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Access to Pikes Peak will be limited on Saturday, Aug. 7 and on Saturday, Aug. 21 due to events.

On Aug. 7, the Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb will be taking place in its twelfth year, an annual tradition of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.

The highway will delay opening to public access until 9 a.m. The North Slop Recreation Area will operate normally, opening at 7:30 a.m.

On Aug. 21, the summit will be closed to all highway visitors, including those spectating the Pikes Peak Ascent. Guests are invited to drive as far as the Devil’s Playground at mile 16 of the 19-mile highway, beginning at 12 p.m.

Pikes Peak would like to remind everyone to anticipate traffic in the parking areas and along the highway. Glen Cove parking will be reserved for race personnel only.

Anyone wanting to watch the race is invited to view the live stream at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs.

Aug. 15 will be the final day of summit shuttle service as there is planned site work at the summit. Currently, the work is expected to be complete by the end of September, weather pending.

For more information, please visit the Pikes Peak website.