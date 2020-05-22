Pikes Peak Highway starts summer hours, brings back shuttle service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Highway is bringing back shuttle service to the summit this season, with some modifications.

This is the third summer for the shuttle service, which has been in place seasonally since construction began on the new summit complex. Parking on the summit is very limited, so only cars with a disability placard or license plate and cars carrying young children will be allowed to park on the summit. All others must park at the 13-mile parking area or the 16-mile parking area and take the shuttle to the summit. There is no additional charge for the shuttle.

The city said physical distancing will be in place for all shuttle waiting lines, each shuttle will run at less than 50 percent capacity, shuttles will be cleaned and disinfected throughout the day, and all guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings. Guests who do not have a face covering will not be allowed on the shuttle. Face coverings are available for purchase at the gift shops.

The city is encouraging guests to buy admission tickets online before visiting. During the month of May, guests who buy online can get a 20 percent discount on one-day admission tickets by using the discount code May20.

Full-price tickets are $50 for a carload of five passengers, $15 for adults 16 and up, and $5 for children ages 6 to 15.

The highway gates open at 7:30 a.m. every day from now until September 30. The last entry is at 6 p.m. daily. Guests are asked to leave the summit by 7 p.m. and exit the downhill gate by 8 p.m.

As always, highway access is weather permitting. Visitors should call 719-385-7325 for the most up-to-date road conditions.