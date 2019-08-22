Pikes Peak Highway, Manitou Incline closed this weekend for Ascent and Marathon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two popular Pikes Peak region attractions will be closed or operating with reduced hours this weekend due to the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon.

The Pikes Peak Highway will be closed Saturday morning, reopening at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. When the gates open, visitors should anticipate congestion and longer-than-normal wait times for the shuttle and in the parking areas. The Glen Cove parking area will be reserved for Pikes Peak Ascent personnel.

The North Slope Recreation Area will operate as normal, opening at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, but traffic will not be allowed past that area until 12:30.

The Manitou Incline will be closed all day Saturday and Sunday. The Incline reopens at 5:30 p.m. each day. The closure is in place due to safety concerns for Ascent and Marathon runners.

The 64th running of the Pikes Peak Ascent starts at 7 a.m. Saturday in downtown Manitou Springs. The race will be live-streamed on a jumbo screen at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Marathon organizers encourage family and friends of runners to watch the race at the park, and celebrate with the runners when they return to Manitou Springs.

The Pikes Peak Marathon starts at 7 a.m. Sunday in downtown Manitou Springs. A post-race celebration will be held at Soda Springs Park.

