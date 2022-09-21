COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity will host a home dedication celebration on Saturday for a woman recovering from being hospitalized for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, Judith will receive the keys to her brand new home in the Ridge at Sand Creek neighborhood.

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) said Judith’s previous home was not safe because she was living with mold in the bathroom, poor heat in the second bedroom that she used as a work-from-home office, and a stove that didn’t function properly. She was also living in a high-crime neighborhood, and police activity was present weekly, PPHFH said.

Then, in November of 2021, Judith became ill with COVID-19 and had to be hospitalized. Once she returned home and felt well enough to be active again, she began working on her Habitat home. She fulfilled 200 “sweat equity” hours by working with the Habitat construction crew and volunteers, as well as helping out at the PPHFH business office.

Judith and her dog Nala

Volunteers and attendees will have the opportunity to tour the new home after the presentation of the keys, starting at 10 a.m.

The home is located at 892 Bidwell Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80915. The public is welcome to attend the celebration.