Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity blesses ground and dedicates home

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHH) blessed the ground for three future homeowners and dedicated a home on Saturday, April 29.

PPHH is a nonprofit that helps families build safe and affordable homes. The organization partners with the community to improve homes and quality of life through neighborhood revitalization work. On Saturday, PPHH hosted two celebrations for families who now have, “better days ahead.”

Courtesy of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity; Jessica and her son

Jessica is a single mom who works for a local school district. She and her son have lived through numerous safety and health issues including seasonal rodent infestations and a break-in during broad daylight, per PPHH.

Jessica said, “You are making our fairy tale a dream come true for this mom and little boy,” to the donors and volunteers partnering with her in building her home.

Courtesy of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity; Kayla and her two teen children.

A new home will also be built for Kayla through Fund for Humanity. Kayla is a single mom of two teenagers. Her family has also moved frequently due to unsanitary and hazardous living conditions, according to PPHH.

When Kayla’s home is completed, she looks forward to planting a garden and setting up a basketball hoop for her son.

“Thank you for seeing the value in us when no one else did,” Kayla told PPHH. “Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus, and thank you for blessing the least of these!”

Courtesy of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity; Maria’s family

Maria will also join the neighborhood of Pikes Peak Habitat homeowners with help from Fund for Humanity. Maria said she looks forward to being a part of the community.

Following the ground blessing for three families, Pikes Peak Habitat held a home dedication for Anna and her family. Anna is a single mother of three daughters, one of whom has been battling brain cancer for several years, and caretaker to her mother, stated PPHH. The family has been living in a one-bedroom, one-bathroom home.

As the second home built by Interfaith Build for Unity (IBU), Anna’s house brought together individuals and groups from a variety of faiths, who worked side by side on the construction. Her home was signed with prayers, blessings, and sacred texts.