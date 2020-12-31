Pikes Peak fireworks: AdAmAn Club plans two New Year’s Eve displays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — New Year’s Day marks the beginning of Colorado Springs’ 150th year, and the celebration will start right away with the AdAmAn Club’s annual fireworks show.

For the past 99 years, the club has hiked up Barr Trail to ring in the new year with fireworks at 14,115 feet. Typically the climb takes two days, with the team camping at Barr Camp. But with the camp closed to visitors this year, the one-day push to the summit will happen Thursday. You can follow their journey on Facebook here.

This year, the team is adding a 9 p.m. fireworks show with 150 fireworks, representing the city’s 150th birthday. That’s in addition to their traditional midnight show.

To see the shows, just look up at the summit of Pikes Peak.