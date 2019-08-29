Pikes Peak Community College teams up with local schools to offer free tuition

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting with the class of 2020, high school seniors at Harrison District 2 will be able to apply for the “Dakota Promise Scholarship.”

“It’s an opportunity for all qualified students to get their books, their fees and have a success coach help them get their school done here at PPCC,” Reginald Evans, a High School Admission Counselor for Pikes Peak Community College said.

The scholarship will be offered to seniors who hold a grade point average of 2.5 or above throughout their junior and senior years of high school. Students, if offered the scholarship, will have to keep a 2.0 GPA while getting their Associates Degree at PPCC.

“We know about 50 percent of our students actually go on to college and just under that number complete it. We want to see 100 percent of our students attempt complete their two year degree,” Christine O’Brien, the Public Information Officer with Harrison School District 2 said.

Evans added that they chose the Harrison School District because they are neighbors in the community and some of the students who attend those high schools are lower income.

“Use PPCC as a launching pad and get yourself further in your education. It can move a family from poverty to middle class,” Evans said.

The high schools include: Atlas Preparatory High School, Harrison High School, James Irwin High School, and Sierra High School.

Both schools plan on having several meetings throughout the current school year to help inform parents and students on the scholarship.

For more information click here.