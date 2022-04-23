COLORADO SPRINGS – A Colorado bill to change Pikes Peak Community College’s name was signed into law by Governor Jared Polis on Friday.

House Bill 22-1280 renames Pikes Peak Community College to Pikes Peak State College. It was created by State Rep. Tony Exum and Rep. Marc Snyder.

Thank you, @GovofCO Polis, for coming to @ppccedu to sign into law two of my bipartisan bills: one letting CO drivers get digital license plates, and the other renaming PPCC as Pikes Peak State College! #COLeg #COPolitics https://t.co/9TvPJhquFg https://t.co/yi8rDCM5ZB pic.twitter.com/Jv2uLGtlTp — Rep. Tony Exum, Sr. (@TonyExum) April 23, 2022

Administrators at the college pushed for the name change last year to increase the perception of its value among students and potential employees.

We’ve run into high school teachers and counselors around the state and the nation that because they have no experience with community colleges see them as lesser than others and recommend students stay away from them.” said Dr. Lance Bolton, the President of Pikes Peak State College.

“That’s really troubling for students, many of whom we would be the best option for,” Bolton added.

The name change will not impact the price of tuition for the college.