Pikes Peak Brewing Company expanding to downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Monument-based Pikes Peak Brewing Company announced that it will expand into downtown Colorado Springs by the end of 2019.

Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House will add to the budding South Tejon area in the Trolley building.

In a press release, the veteran owned craft brewery, which was established in Monument in 2011, announced it will produce signature beers from the original brewery and small batch handcrafted lagers, while creating a place where the community can get together over a beer.

“With all of the development and growth, Colorado Springs is a very exciting place to be,” founder and president Chris Wright said. “We look forward to creating the first brewery in the Springs focused on brewing lagers and bringing our sense of community to NuSo (New South End) that has enabled Pikes Peak Brewing to thrive in Monument.”

The Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House will feature a view into the age-old process of creating lager beers and include a 2,500 square foot rooftop patio with views of the Front Range and downtown Colorado Springs.