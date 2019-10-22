PikeRide Rollin’ West

COLORADO SPRINGS — PikeRide announced a new hub next to Cerberus Brewing at 702 W. Colorado Ave, Monday, as an expansion to the west side.

The expansion on the west side resulted from a collaboration with the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments (PPACG) and Cerberus Brewing.

This expansion is the latest in a continuing evolution of the bike share program, which launched a new fleet of electric-assist (e-assist) bikes earlier this year.

In celebration of the expanded service area, the public was invited to attend a free lunch ride and ribbon cutting on Monday, October 21.

If you missed the ride — Tuesday, October 22, all day, you could participate in Rollin’ West Free Ride Day.

Just enter the code “ROLLINWEST” in the PikeRide Drop Mobility app on a smartphone to redeem two free rides up to 20 minutes each.

Cerberus Brewing and PikeRide will also be holding a fundraiser, ‘Raise Hell for a Reason’ on Tuesday, October 22, with Cerberus donating $1 from every beer to PikeRide.

For more information visit www.PikeRide.org